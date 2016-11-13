Newsletter

Blog entries

The Danish Fly Festival 2017

Jan 8. 2017
If you reside in Denmark, northern Germany or southern Sweden, this is an event you should mark in your calendar

The coolest bobbin holder

Dec 27. 2016
If you want a really cool bobbin holder, carbon fiber and all, it's off to Kickstarter to support Ilias Fn Karanzas' Apex Predator Bobbin project!

Laser cut tool holders

Dec 20. 2016
I'm working on an article on tool holders and have been fooling around with a drawing program and a laser cutter
Fly tying lamps

Nov 15. 2016
Light Most people need some light when they tie flies. Some people more than others. This article is about lamps to use over your vise and table when tying.
Here's an overview
GFF DIY LED tying lamps

Nov 15. 2016
10 US$ Looking for a cool, compact and cheap fly tying light? Look no further. This project will give you a nice light for about 10-15 US$
See how to build it here
Perfect day

Nov 14. 2016
Autumn Fly fishing on the last day of the season in a never fished trout river in the Slovakian back country
Read the story here
Tryggelev Terror

Nov 10. 2016
Easy and effective We always say that sea trout in the ocean are opportunistic and will take almost any fly. This pattern disproves that thesis
See the pattern here
David Womack

Nov 5. 2016
Fishy art David Womack signed up for as many art classes as he could, but after just one formal painting class he realized that he had found his passion.
See some samples here
Inexpensive materials

Oct 31. 2016
Fly tying Fly tying material is often big, inexpensive pieces cut up and sold small at high prices. It's always worth looking around for alternative sources. You can find some really useful materials for almost no money.
See some examples here
Jan 20. 2017
Chuck Furimsky's Turbo Tail

In this fly tying tutorial, Chuck Furimsky is our guest tyer and shares his Turbo Tail pattern.
Jan 20. 2017
Ernie Smith

The Ernie Smith Wet Fly Materials Used; Hook, Fulling Mill All-Purpose Medium size 12 Thread, Uni-8/0 Black Tail Golden Pheasant Tippet dyed Hot Orange
Jan 19. 2017
How to Make your own Dubbing

A close look at the natural insects that make up trout food reveals that insects are usually made up of many different colors.
Jan 19. 2017
Earthworm Squirmy

Mmm Worms for Dinner
Jan 19. 2017
Finally Landed a Trout on the San Juan River!

If you haven't ever fly fished the quality waters on the San Juan River in New Mexico, you are missing out. Trout are everywhere, and its difficult not to hook a few.
Jan 18. 2017
Big Intruders

Big Intruders For Kings and Winter Steelhead Fair Warning, this is a long one.
Intruder shanks, wire and hooks

Sep 11. 2016
Materials The major difference between almost any fly and an Intruder is the use of a shank and a trailing hook. This is about shanks, wires and stinger hooks.
Read more here
Off season in the right time

Sep 2. 2016
Global Swedish Robert Kolarik takes a trip to fish the beautiful waters of Slovenia and shares some experiences insight and tips.
Follow troop here
The Octopus

Aug 8. 2016
Sea runs Danish Allan Nørskov Johansen ties a large, gaudy and semi-crazy fly with lots of hair, flash and rubber legs for stream fishing at night for sea run brown trout.
See a step-by-step here
Discs and cones

Jul 20. 2016
Materials A lot of flies - salmon tube flies in particular – use different discs or cones, and the market is full of them. Here's an overview of some of the many types.
Read the article here
Baltic flies for turbulent water

Jul 15. 2016
Waves This is the first part of a small series dealing with various coastal conditions in the Baltic. We'll look at flies for clear, but turbulent water. Lots of visibility, but also lots of turmoil – and food.
See our pattern suggestions here
Lucky 13

Jun 13. 2016
Billfish It takes more than the right gear to land a marlin on fly.
Read the story of Thomas Gorman's 13 run marlin here
